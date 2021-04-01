‘Be happy with Papa’: Remains of Claire dela Fuente cremated, says son Gigo

MANILA — The remains of OPM icon Claire dela Fuente have been cremated, according to her son Gigo de Guzman in an emotional post bidding farewell to his mother.

“My mom is being cremated tonight,” Gigo said in an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday.

Gigo’s younger brother Mick “had to go there alone to witness it as he’s the only one of us negative for COVID,” he wrote.

Dela Fuente died of cardiac arrest while battling COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 30. At the time, Gigo was on his seventh day of home quarantine, and “could not be beside her in the hospital,” he earlier told ABS-CBN News.

Sharing a photo of his late parents, Gigo wrote: “At least now our mom is with our dad after so many years apart. Be happy with papa, ma.”

Dela Fuente’s husband, Moises de Guzman, passed away in December 2006.

In a separate post, Gigo assured his brother he will take care of him, now that “it’s just us now.”

“I am so sorry I cannot be there with you as you take care of mama,” he told Mick. “I know we are both adults now but I am still your kuya, and I’m supposed to protect you and look out for you. I wish I could hug you and keep you safe.”

“Know that I am so proud of you for still doing what needs to be done. It’s just us now, and I’ll always be there for you, bro. I love you very much.”

