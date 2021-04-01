Action hero anthem: Arnel Pineda to release ‘Cardo Dalisay’ song

Titled ‘Cardo Dalisay,’ the track by Arnel Pineda is the latest original song from the long-running ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ starring Coco Martin. Instagram: @cocomartin_ph, @arnelpineda2007

MANILA — Here’s a new primetime anthem, performed no less by Journey frontman Arnel Pineda.

On Thursday, Pineda announced he is set to release a song titled “Cardo Dalisay,” after the iconic character portrayed by Coco Martin in the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Recorded under Star Music in collaboration with Dreamscape Entertainment, the upbeat track will be available on streaming platforms on April 9.

“Kunin kaya akong extra ni Cardo Dalisay? Kahit tagahawak lang nung baril niya!” Pineda jested.

“Cardo Dalisay” is the latest original song from the nearly six-year-old series, following the likes of “Ang Probinsyano” by Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9, and “Ililigtas Ka Niya” by Gary Valenciano.

The action drama also brought to mainstream popularity Dancel’s “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” which was its original theme song with versions by Valenciano and KZ Tandingan.

The upcoming release of “Cardo Dalisay” comes amid new milestones for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which successfully transitioned as a digital hit, now with nine platforms for airing or streaming.

