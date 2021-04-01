6 inspiring, spiritual content to watch this Holy Week

Screenshots from Netflix

It is that time again where many Filipinos reexamine their faith in God in recounting the passion of Christ during the Holy Week.

For the second year in a row, devotees will not be flocking to churches to profess their faith due to the lockdown restrictions caused by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the inspiring and spiritual movies and series to watch with your family this Holy Week.

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Starring: James Faulkner, Jim Caviezel, Olivier Martinez

Where to watch: Netflix

The biblical drama recounts the story of Paul, a known persecutor of Christians before he was converted to Christianity, when he faces execution. Paul continued to preach the word of Christ while his companion, Luke, wrote a book that leads to the formation of the church.

The Jesus Code

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a docuseries that focuses on the historical Jesus by scholarly and scientifically examining different relics. Some of the relics that have been studied for the series were the Shroud of Turin, the bones found in a Bulgarian monastery, and some discovered papyrus fragments.

Two Popes

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujín

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by true events, according to Netflix, the film follows the story of embattled Pope Benedict XVI and his surprised friendship with his eventual successor as the Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis.

Messiah

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi, John Ortiz

Where to watch: Netflix

The series talks about the man who sparked a spiritual movement and was investigated by a CIA officer. It will show how the modern world reacts to the presence of a person who claimed to be Jesus.

Senakulo Filipino

Starring: Eygee de Vera

Where to watch: KTX.PH

The Filipino tradition lives on despite the pandemic as Quingua Productions released a film that will commemorate the passion of Jesus this Holy Week.

First Name Anew

Starring: Morissette Amon, Sam Concepcion, Lance Busa, Aicelle Santos, Jett Pangan

Where to watch: KTX.PH

Enjoy the first original Filipino Christian musical written by Freddie Santos which features some of the biggest names in the country’s music industry.