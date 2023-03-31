What DonBelle, Andrea Brillantes told younger celebs

Photos by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The first-ever Star Magical Prom was a night to remember for the young celebrities of ABS-CBN. But it was also a moment to reflect and learn from the “seniors” in the industry.

Kapamilya top artists Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin graced the Prom not just as the prime stars of Star Magic but also as inspirations to the newest generation of celebrities.

These stars gave some reminders to the up and coming artists in Star Magic.

Mariano, Pangilinan, and Brillantes all took time to explain the value of patience as they harvested success after being on the back seat.

“I just realized, I've been in the business for almost, almost actually 12 years! I started when I was nine, and I was trying to see what I can tell you guys. And, one thing that really stuck with me is patience,” said Mariano, who was named as the Prom Queen.

The “He’s Into Her” lead actress reiterated all the times she planned to quit showbiz only to see herself fighting for her dreams.

“I started to question myself. But then along the way, I also learned how to believe and to dream. I learned how to believe in myself. I learned how to believe in the management.. But mostly, I learned to believe that God's plan will fall accordingly, and I want you to embody that,” she added.

Pangilinan, the other half of the next gen phenomenal love team DonBelle, also echoed his on-screen partner’s message to the new celebrities and added the importance of improving while being on the sidelines.

“I know you guys are from Star Magic, so if you took workshops, Direk Ryan would always say, 'You're only as good as your last work'. So, never settle, 'di ba? The moment we figure out we're the best, that's when our downhill starts, I believe. There is always room for growth,” the actor explained.

For Brillantes, everyone should hold on to God’s timing, taking a leaf from her life as an example. The actress, who had the Best Prom-posal, said it took her 10 years before she could buy her family a house.

“Listen guys, your time will come. You have to believe in God’s timing. And Siya lang talaga ang makakapagsabi kung anong deserve natin. Ako, I had to work hard for 10 years para mabilhan ko ng bahay yung pamilya ko. It took some time, yes, pero it happened,” Brillantes said.

She went on to discuss that life in showbiz is not about being the first to shine. Instead, she told them to refocus their energy in following their dreams and goals.

The three stars also highlighted humility in the industry, noting that this is what will take them far. According to Brillantes, the aspiring superstars should be kind to all the staff and crew in showbiz.

“It’s really important to be kind to one another, hindi lang sa kapwa niyo artista, hindi lang sa mga boss natin. Dapat pati sa staff, pati sa crew. You should give equal respect to everyone. You should never feel superior kasi malay niyo, sa next project niyo sila na yung director niyo di ba? Sila na yung boss ninyo,” she reminded them.

“And ako kasi, I am a firm believer that if you do good, good will always come back to you. If you show humility, remain responsible, hard-working, God-fearing, and kind, everything will fall into place.”

Pangilinan, on the other hand, took pride in the culture of family built inside the Star Magic, assuring the young stars that the talent agency will not abandon them even at their lowest points.

“This Star Magic family of ours, consider it your family talaga. Mga handlers niyo, RM (road manager). Pamilya nyo yan. They will fight for you. They will make sure they are there for you even at your lowest times. Surround yourself with people who will push you to reach your dreams and will motivate you to strive for greatness always,” he added.

The inaugural Star Magical Prom was held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday night.