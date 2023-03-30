WATCH: 6-member Gitara Boys close Star Magical Prom

MANILA — The first-ever Star Magical Prom on Thursday closed with the introduction of an acoustic group composed of the ABS-CBN talent agency's promising male music artists.

Introduced as Gitara Boys, the six-member group performed a rendition of BGYO's "When I'm With You" which served as a slow dance song for love teams.

Prom King and Queen Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were called to the dance floor during the number, along with Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero.

Gitara Boys is composed of Luke Alford, Rob Blackburn, Beaver Magtalas, Drei Sugay, Recio, and CJ Navato — all of whom had a guitar in hand as they took turns singing the romantic tune.

Star Magic has yet to announce whether Gitara Boys will be a permanent group with its own discography.

The debut performance of Gitara Boys was one of several highlights of the glitzy gathering. Over the six-hour program, batches of up-and-coming artists were formally introduced, debutants were celebrated, and fan favorites were recognized.

