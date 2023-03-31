Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Manila in July

MANILA – American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is returning to the country for a show on July 25.

Billed as “emails i can’t send tour,” Carpenter’s show is set to happen at the New Frontier Theater as part of the Asian leg of her concert tour, according to Live Nation Philippines.

Carpenter visited Manila in 2018 where she even graced ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Carpenter performed latest single, "Almost Love," features Filipino rapper Shanti Dope rapping verses in Tagalog.

The American singer made her music debut in 2014 when she released “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” before dropping her album “Eyes Wide Open” a year later.

Since then, she has released numerous albums such as “Evolution” (2016), “Singular: Act I” (2018), and “Singular: Act II” (2019).

Carpenter also had acting stints as she appeared in TV crime show “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “The Goodwin Games.” She also starred in Disney channel series “Girl Meets World.”

In movies, she was part of “Horns” in 2013, “Tall Girl” in 2019, and “Work It” in 2020.

