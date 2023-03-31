Nurses tribute ‘Siglo ng Kalinga’ to hit cinemas in May

MANILA – “Siglo ng Kalinga,” a tribute to healthcare workers during the pandemic, is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide starting May 3.

Produced by Dr. Carl Balita Productions, “Siglo ng Kalinga” is inspired by the life story of Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) founder Anastacia Giron-Tupas and the heroic lives of Filipino nightingales.

It also commemorates the centennial celebration of the PNA.

“Nurses are the best actors in real life. They had to look pleasant even in emergencies and other medical or health challenges a patient had to go through. They live up to Florence Nightingale’s words–‘ignite the mind’s spark to rise the sun in you,’” explained Balita, a nurse by profession, an entrepreneur, and a bestselling author.

When the film project was announced in October 2022, it stirred some questions since Balita envisioned casting nurses to star in “Siglo ng Kalinga.”

Due to its efforts of putting together real-life nurses in the movie, the production invited the award-winning actress Angeli Bayani to conduct acting workshops for the chosen cast members.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Archie Del Mundo shared how the story would take its course, intertwining with the late Tupas’s life and the nurses of today.

“The film is 99% set in the present-future. There are a few flashbacks to AGT’s (Giron-Tupas) momentous scenes,” he said.

Taking on the lead roles are Joy Ras as Anna Formantes and Ellener Cruz as Giron-Tupas, respectively.

They are joined by Estacia Cruz, Tads Obach, Bambi Rojas, VJ Mendoza, Anna Ellescas, Val Ramilo, Cora Anonuevo, Lorrich De Castillo, Jewell Alano, Abbey Romero, Denmark Mismanos, Frances Cuevas, Nerisaa Gerial, Joel Rey Carcasona, Christian Campos, Gilbert Manzano, and Aldrin Samson.