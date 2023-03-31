LOOK: Janella Salvador turns 25 with new sizzling photos

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador once again treated her fans with her provocative photos to mark her birthday.

Salvador, who turned 25 on Thursday, sizzles in her new photos, where she can be seen wearing a black mesh outfit which flaunts her curves and legs against a red backdrop.



The actress simply captioned her post with: "Playing with fire."

This year's photo shoot of Salvador is a complete contrast from her last year's birthday pictorial, where she dressed up as an angel.

Salvador portrayed Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, played by Jane de Leon in the ABS-CBN series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" which aired its finale last February.

Just weeks ago, Salvador announced that she might stage a concert this year.

