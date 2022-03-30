Photos from Trina Guytingco's Instagram posts

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia once again became a hot topic on social media after several snaps of him with basketball player Trina Guytingco made rounds online recently.

Garcia sent netizens abuzz after posting photos on Instagram Stories of Guytingco while on a beach trip, which appeared to be during the birthday celebration of Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo.

The first photo to spark dating rumors between the two was Guytingco’s back facing the sunset. Eventually, more photos were posted, including one in which Garcia was seen wrapping his hand to the athlete’s shoulder.

Garcia and Guytingco were joined by Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Kyle Echarri, Alora Sasam, and Zanjoe Marudo on the trip.

The actor remains mum about the real score between him and Guytingco, but here is what is known so far about her based on her social media postings.

Guytingco, who was raised in California, happened to be Bernardo’s best friend as she has spent time together with the Kapamilya actress in the Philippines and abroad. She has posted a snap of her with Bernardo and Padilla on Instagram since 2014.

She even spent her birthday with Bernardo’s family, whom she called her second family.

Guytingco flew to the Philippines in 2015 to suit up for the women’s basketball team of Ateneo de Manila University. In the same year, Ateneo reached the UAAP finals and clinched the silver medal.

In one of her posts, the Filipina cager noted how difficult it is to be a student-athlete and a musician, on the side.

“It’s hard enough being a student, but when you also add athlete and self-proclaimed musician, it sounds like a disaster waiting to happen hahaha. But honestly, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. You know what they say ... good things come in threes,” she said.

In 2019, she suited up for Ateneo’s women’s 3x3 side.

Meanwhile, Guytingco capped her UAAP stint in Season 82 when her team finished in sixth place with a 5-9 win-loss card.

It was followed by the pandemic crisis, which resulted in a series of lockdowns and cancellation of many events including graduation rites.

Guytingco took to Instagram to lament the effects of the health crisis, which made it difficult for her to celebrate a milestone in her life.

“To be brutally honest, I'm having a difficult time finding it in me to celebrate this achievement especially with everything that’s going on in the world. So many things that came to an abrupt end, leaving us with no closure,” part of her caption stated.

As a musician, Guytingco plays piano and guitar based on her posts on Instagram.

She also joined the “Black Lives Matter” campaign in 2020 as she called on the public to also come out and protest in the streets.

“We need to do more than just post on social media. If you are unable to come out and protest, there are other ways you can help like giving donations to organizations and signing petitions. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. WE NEED TO BE ACCOUNTABLE. WE NEED TO CHANGE,” she said in her post.

Last December, Garcia trended on Twitter after joining TikTok with a video of his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend.

It has since garnered over 100 million views in the platform and gained some 8.3 million likes.

In January, Garcia trended again on Twitter after releasing his third TikTok video entry -- a 10-second clip of him dancing with the caption “Call me.”

Some netizens have since crowned him as the new “TikTok King” in the Philippines.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of "Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.