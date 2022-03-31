Vice Ganda celebrates birthday with BTS-themed party

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, March 31.

On Wednesday night, family, loved ones, and friends of Vice threw him a BTS-themed birthday surprise.

Aside from partner Ion Perez and closest friends, present at the intimate gathering were "It's Showtime" hosts Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Jackie Gonzaga, Kim Chiu, Vhong Navarro and Amy Perez.

Nyoy Volante, Regine Velasquez and ABS-CBN chief operating officer Cory Vidanes also joined the celebration.

The "Showtime" hosts and the guests shared their clips and photos of Vice's birthday party on their respective social media accounts.

Early this month, Vice hinted readying for his movie comeback, nearly three years since his last big-screen offering.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Vice had been starring in at least one film in a lead role every year since 2010, mostly entries to the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

His last big-screen title was in 2019, the MMFF entry “The Mall, The Merrier” co-starring Anne Curtis.