The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33

Singer Tom Parker of the British band The Wanted has passed away. He was 33.

Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the sad news via Instagram on Thursday (Manila time).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she said.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Hardwick then thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support as she asks for people to “unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she said.

Asided from Hardwick, Parker’s bandmates are also mourning his death.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” the group said in a statement.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel,” they added.

It was in October 2020 when Parker shared to his followers on social media that he was diagnosed with brain tumor.

Aside from Parker, The Wanted consisted of members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes. They formed in 2009 and among their songs are the UK No. 1 hit "All Time Low," and "Heart Vacancy," among others.