MANILA – “The Morning Rush,” the well-loved radio program of Monster RX 93.1, is saying goodbye after over 25 years on air.

The radio station made the announcement Thursday, March 31 through its social media channels, calling it, “The end of an era.”

“Thank you for over 25 years of laughter,” the statement read.

“We’ll be saying goodbye to #TheMorningRush for now, but don’t worry! You'll still hear Chico, Hazel, & Markki on different Monster shows. Stay tuned for our updated program schedule.”

A “Farewell Week” will be held starting April 4 both on-air and online, according to Monster RX 93.1.

The weekday radio show debuted in 1996, with original DJs Chico and Delamar. Over the years, a number of hosts joined “The Morning Rush” as a mainstay, notably Gino Quillamor and Rica G.