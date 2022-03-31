P-pop boy group 1st.One

MANILA -- The P-pop industry continues to thrive with the rise of more new acts hoping to capture the local and even international market.

The latest is the six-member boy band 1st.One which was launched Thursday by Warner Music Philippines. The group is composed by Ace, Alpha, J, Jayson, Joker and Max, who all underwent rigorous music and dance training under Korean and Filipino handlers.

They are, in fact, the first Filipino group in the roster of Seoul-based talent management company FirstOne Entertainment. At their launch, it was fitting that 1st.One performed their song, “Shout Out,” which pays tribute to long-standing Filipino-Korean ties.

Ace, the leader of the group and lyricist of “Shout Out,” told ABS-CBN News that this is their band’s homage to Filipino and Korean soldiers who fought for freedom in the 1950s Korean War.

The official music video of "Shout Out” has almost 2 million views on YouTube alone to date.

1st.One joins other Asian talents who have signed with First One Entertainment including "River of Tears" singer Na Yoon Kwon, rapper Kisum, and former F-ve Dolls member Heo Chanmi.

The group participated in the 28th Philippine-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival in September 2019, winning first place in the dance category. They were also the grand winner at the Seoul Music Awards PH "Dance to Your Seoul" competition held the same year. The band then opened the Seoul Music Awards in 2020, along with Monsta X, NCT, Red Velvet, TWICE, and other K-pop artists. They were the first Filipino artists to perform at this famous Korean awards ceremony.

It had been a “sink or swim” struggle for the band due to the pandemic, with some members considering leaving the group. But fortunately, they persisted with their dream.

On 1st.One’s signing with Warner Music, Ace said, “We are very honored and deeply humbled to be now part of Warner Music. Together with our management FirstOne entertainment, everything is just like a dream turned into reality. We will always do our best. Eyes to the sky and feet on the ground. Hopes and dreams in our hands thankful to God up above.”

1st.One is also one of the attractions of the upcoming Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2022 on April 9-10 at the Araneta City with other P-pop headliners like SB19, BINI, BGYO, Alamat, Calista and MNL48.