Ogie Alcasid teases collaboration with Troy Laureta

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid on Thursday teased about his upcoming collaboration with Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.

In a series of Instagram posts, Alcasid shared behind-the-scene photos while they are doing the music video for the project that they will be releasing soon.

"New music coming out from troy and moi very soon," Alcasid wrote as caption in one of his posts.

Last December, Laureta released his second OPM album "Giliw," which also featured foreign artists.

One of the tracks was a duet of “Nandito Ako” by Nicole Scherzinger and Alcasid's wife, Regine Velasquez. The romantic ballad was originally recorded by Alcasid.

Last week, Alcasid left for the United States with Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino for their US concert tour "OA sa Love in the U.S.A."

The three will be performing at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California on April 2, and at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on April 3.