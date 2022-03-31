Photo from Angel Locsin's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Angel Locsin has no plans yet to have a baby with her husband Neil Arce due to her thyroid problem.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Locsin revealed that she has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease and is currently under medication.

"Wala talaga sa plano namin ‘yun plus meron din kaming konting health issues na kailangang ayusin because I have a thyroid problem kasi. I have Hashimoto’s disease, autoimmune disease siya sa thyroid but under control naman siya, under medication ako," Locsin admitted on Diaz's YouTube channel.

"‘Pag okay na siya at saka pa lang mag-baby," she added.

Locsin said she is taking it slow with Arce and is looking forward to their future endeavors.

"Pero okay kami kasi plano naman talaga namin, chill kami. At saka honestly wala pa kaming honeymoon kasi di ba nag-pandemic so nakulong kami, ‘yung kasal namin sa garden lang di ba," the actress said.

"Hindi pa talaga kami nakapag-explore, mag-travel so ang dami pa naming nilu-look forward," she added.

Asked if she is feeling the pressure as her friends like Dimples Romana and Angelica Panganiban are now pregnant, the actress said she is celebrating their milestones and time will come when she will also decide to be a mom.

"I’m so happy for them, alam mo ‘yun? Ang tagal nilang hinintay ‘yun. Pinagplanuhan nila ‘yun talaga and darating din tayo diyan," Locsin said.

"Happy din ako na wala pa ‘ko sa ganu’ng posisyon sa totoo lang, di ba? ‘Pag oras mo na talaga, ‘pag tingin ni Lord na you’re ready bibigyan ka naman niya ng blessing eh," she added.

"Alam niyang hindi pa ngayon so kahit kami hindi pa ngayon. Kumbaga moment pa nila ‘yun; ‘wag muna ako."

After delays brought about by the pandemic, Locsin tied the knot with Arce in a civil ceremony last August.

In the year they made their relationship public, Locsin said that falling in love with Arce has been the “best part” of her life.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8, 2020 but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.