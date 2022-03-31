MANILA – Marjorie Barretto went from one house to another on Wednesday to personally campaign for Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo is running for president in the upcoming May 9 elections, with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as her running mate.

In a post on Instagram, Barretto said: “My family and I attended the Pasig rally more than a week ago. We had the best experience with fellow supporters of VP Leni. The energy really was different.”

After the campaign rally in Pasig dubbed PasigLaban, Barretto said she felt energized to do more.

“There is a call and need to reach more people. This was the reason why I decided to do house-to-house yesterday with other volunteers because we want to convince more of our fellow Filipinos that VP Leni is the most qualified to lead our country,” she said.

According to Barretto, she had fun because people were open to listening and conversations.

“Personal interaction really is the key because you get to explain why VP Leni is the right candidate for president.”

To end her post, Barrretto encouraged her social media followers to join her and other Robredo supporters to “do your own house-to-house and market runs.”

“Magsama-sama tayo kumatok sa mga bahay-bahay at palengke, makipag usap sa mga botante at kumbinsihin sila na iboto si VP Leni. Let’s do this every day until May 9!”