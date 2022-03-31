

Former “The Voice Kids” champion Lyca Gairanod made summer a little hotter online as she dropped some snaps of her beach trip.

Netizens left in awe after seeing Gairanod in a swimsuit, baring her curve and skin while at the beach.

“Happiness comes in waves,” she said in the caption.

Several fans could not help but gush over Gairanod with some asking the singer and vlogger about her secrets.

“Sinabayan talaga ang init ng panahon,” a netizen commented.

Last year, Gairanod trended on Twitter with broadcaster Karen Davila after their hilarious reactions upon knowing they have the same birthday. The comical encounter generated tons of memes on social media.

The two personalities made true to their promise to hold their birthday party together last November.

As shown in videos posted on their respective vlogs, Davila and Gairanod marked the special occasion by giving away bicycles, phones, and food to some of Gairanod’s neighbors in Tanza town, Cavite.

With the help of benefactors, some 45 bicycles, 14 smartphones with loading kits, 10 pocket Wi-fis, food packs, and bike safety gears were distributed in Tanza.

Gairanod was the inaugural winner of “The Voice Kids” where she beat Darren Espanto in the finals.

