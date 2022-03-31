Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse talk new rom-com 'Moonshot'

Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in 'Moonshot.' Courtesy: HBO Max

In the romantic comedy 'Moonshot,' Lana Condor plays a woman of science who's dedicated to her work of creating ways to save the planet.

The story is set in the future where traveling to Mars for humans has become a reality.

Courtesy: HBO Max

Condor shared that what she liked portraying the most in the film is when her character starts to realize that 'things are kind of out of her control.'

"As much as she wishes she could control it, I think as she starts to kind of come to a realization of like, 'Okay, I can't plan this out.' And maybe I want to be a little bit more adventurous and do things that might feel spontaneous and not natural to her was my favorite part to play. I like watching her slowly start to give in. I thought that was really really fun, and really, really nourishing for me as an actor to do," she said.

Courtesy: HBO Max

Like in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before,' Condor's charm as well as comedic and dramatic talents were in full display in 'Moonshot.' She also has a winning chemistry with the movie's leading man Cole Sprouse. The film's tagline 'Find the space to connect' resonates with the actor because of his own dream of making an impact in his work and life.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be an astronaut. I also wanted to climb Everest," Sprouse noted. "When I was a kid, I mean, my big dream was, for many years, pushing human history forward in the right direction. And so I studied archaeology for a long time to try and do that. And I sort of realized that the arts can do the same thing. I think the arts are a really healing part of the human discussion. So now it's really just about having a life well-lived within the arts and trying to make an impact and speak to people who will listen."

'Moonshot' hits HBO Max on March 31, 2022.