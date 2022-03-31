“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa shut down talks that he has gotten back together with Lisa Bonet.

Momoa ended such speculations during an interview with Access Hollywood during the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night (Monday morning in Manila).

“Oh no, no. We are not back together,” he definitively stated.

“We are family, you know, [forever], absolutely. We have two beautiful children together. We are not getting back together but we are family forever,” Momoa added.

Last January, Momoa and Bonet announced their separation after nearly five years of being married to each other.

In a joint statement released via Instagram, Momoa and Bonet said: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."

Despite calling it quits, the pair said "the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

Before parting ways, Momoa and Bonet have been together for over a decade. They tied the knot in October 2017. Together, they share two children.