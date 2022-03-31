Watch more on iWantTFC

In playing the title role, Jared Leto says he feels honored to bring the story of Morbius to the big screen.

Based on the Marvel comic books, the character tells the story of an ordinary man forced to face between life and death, and the consequences of his choice. The movie shows the transformation he goes through from a man of virtue to a dangerous creature.

"He really was hoping and wishing for a cure and then ultimately, it's not everything that he hoped for. So yeah, I think in life, life surprises us. We don't always get what we want, but we get what we need. And if you try sometime, you just might find out," Leto said of his new role while jokingly quoting song lyrics.

Jared Leto at a screening of 'Morbius' in Madrid. Courtesy: Sony "Morbius"

Though he may keep it light in interviews, the 2014 Oscar Best Supporting Actor winner for the movie 'Dallas Buyers Club' is known for his intense preparation and complete immersion in any role he plays.

"I dive in deep and I I work as hard as I can. I enjoy that kind of challenge and, you know, it's my job to push myself as hard as I can and hopefully deliver audiences something that they enjoy watching."

Courtesy: Sony "Morbius"

The actor started in the business at an early age and has collected a string of critically acclaimed performances. He shared that given the chance, he would like to revisit his role as Niander Wallace in 'Blade Runner.'

"I felt like there's so much more to uncover there," Leto said.

'Morbius' also stars Michael Keaton who reprised the role he first played in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'