Filipino Canadian rapper Kim Villagante, also known as Kimmortal, is excited after US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez featured their song 'Sad Femme Club' in a social media post.

Ocasio-Cortez used the song as an anthem and a commentary on the confirmation hearings for US Supreme Court Presidential appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The lawmaker even mouthed the lyrics 'You are enough' in the post.

Villagante shared that they found out about the unexpected shoutout from Ocasio-Cortez when one of their friends texted them about it.

"I was really excited. I was amazed... The fact that it crossed borders, and it connected with a politician, and activist such as AOC, who's such a powerful woman of color, that was such an honor to see," Villagante said.

Villagante said they wrote 'Sad Femme Club' in 2019 in support of a friend who was dealing with racism and discrimination at that time. They said Ocasio-Cortez used the song to also express her frustration and disappointment.

"AOC was feeling frustration for her because she was seeing the racism and the sexism that Ketanji was dealing with. And so she, AOC, used my song as an anthem for herself that week to be reflected."

Villagante said the single post from the congresswoman blew up and made their music known to more people. They said it got more plays on Spotify and increased her followers on Instagram. But more than that, Villagante said the shoutout re-energized them.

"It's almost like a rebirth. Because sometimes I'm like, oh, music and art and being an artist can have its struggles. But then something like this happens and it gives me more energy to keep doing what I do. And it's just an affirmation and a reminder that my music and my art makes a difference and it makes people feel less alone," the rapper noted.

Villagante added that they are inspired to write more music that explores their experience as a queer Filipinx non-binary, and music that will give voice to the experience of people of color the way 'Sad Femme Club' did.

"The song is about rage, and it's about validating your experience. And so that's what matters to me, like I can have more followers, but if I have more people activated to be better, that's what matters.That's what hits home for me."

Villagante, who's set to release two new songs this week, said they would like to have a concert in New York soon so they can invite Ocasio-Cortezt to perform 'Sad Femme Club' with them on stage.