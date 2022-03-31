MANILA -- Enrique Gil celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, March 30, with his loved ones, including girlfriend Liza Soberano, at a beach resort in Palawan.

"30 is bangin with this crew. For life," he wrote on Instagram as he posted their group photo in the resort.

In another post, he uploaded a video of him riding a motorcycle on the beach.

Meanwhile, Soberano took to Instagram to greet the actor on his special day as she shared sweet clips of her and Gil in Palawan.



"My boy in his element. Happy 30th champ. I love you with all my heart," Soberano wrote.

In her most recent post, Soberano uploaded snaps of them together, as well as with their respective loved ones.

"Paradise is anywhere with you. Happy birthday my love," Soberano wrote.

Soberano, 24, has been Gil’s onscreen partner since 2014. They celebrated their seventh anniversary as a couple last October.



Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from showbiz since the cancellation of their primetime series “Make It With You” in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The two are set to make their television comeback this year.

