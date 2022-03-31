Actor Derek Ramsay took to Instagram to reminisce about his engagement with his wife actress Ellen Adarna.

On Wednesday, Ramsay reshared some snaps of the day when he knelt on his knee to ask the hand of Adarna.

“Exactly one year ago I made the best decision of my life. I love you @maria.elena.adarna,” he said in the caption.

Meanwhile, the actress also made sure to remember that pivotal moment in their relationship as she released the same collage on her Instagram post.

“Same day last year,” she stated.

Earlier this year, the couple finally pushed through with their delayed honeymoon as they went on a safari in Tanzania.

The family spent time at The Manor in Ngorongoro where they went on a safari, seeing popular African wildlife such as lions and giraffes.

Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

In a recent Q&A she conducted on Instagram, Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Ramsay.

"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she said in response to a fan.

Ramsay, for his part, earlier said he wants to have a child with Adarna "probably next year."