“Crash Landing on You” stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on Thursday tied the knot at the Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel.

In an Instagram post, Metro Magazine shared a photo of the couple exchanging vows. The ceremony started around 3 p.m. and reportedly ended at 5 p.m.

"Finally a close-up photo of #BinJin saying their I do’s in a flower-filled altar," Metro Magazine wrote in its post.

According to Korean media, around 300 guests together with the couple's family and friends attended the wedding including actors Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Min-jung, Uhm Ji-won, Oh Yoon-ah, Jung Hae-in, Ahn Sung-ki, Park Joong-hoon, and Ha Ji-won.

Gummy was said to perform the "Crash Landing on You" theme "Give You My Heart," originally sung by IU, at the wedding.

The actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam earlier released photos confirming that the ceremony will be held today.

“Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead,” the statement said.

“We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received," it added.

The wedding is happening just a little over a month since they confirmed their engagement.

Since Thursday morning, the hashtag #TheBinJinWedding has been trending on Twitter Philippines, with their legion of fans raving about their wonderful love story, and congratulating them on their marriage.

At the start of 2021, the two surprised their fans when their agencies confirmed their real-life romance.

Last February 10, Son took to Instagram to announce the good news to their legions of fans across the world, saying she has found the right man to spend the rest of her life with.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him,” Son said in the caption.

“Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine!” she added.

On the other hand, Hyun Bin, through his agency, also released a statement about the most important decision of his life.

“I made an important decision to get married, and I’m going to carefully step into the second phase of my life,” he said in a statement as translated by Instagram.

“I think you’ll cheer for our first steps with the warm and affectionate young gaze you’ve sent us so far.”

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.