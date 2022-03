MANILA -- Inamin ni Chesca Garcia, misis ni Doug Kramer, na hindi naging madali ang pinagdaanan nila para magkaroon muli ng anak sa pamamagitan ng IVF o in vitro fertilization.

Sa "Magandang Buhay" nitong Huwebes, ikinuwento ni Garcia na may ilang beses nilang sinubukan ang magbuntis muli sa pamamagitan ng IVF pero hindi sila pinalad.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I think it's very hard for women who are doing IVF and expecting because you have a two-week wait window. Doon sa two weeks na 'yon, you are hoping that your period will not come. Kapag dumating siya ibig sabihin fail siya," ani Garcia.

"My last one, my third one, I was really hoping that I was pregnant because I actually missed my period. But when I did the pregnancy (test) I was not pregnant... It's a very hard journey for anyone who's doing IVF simply because may wait period. Kapag nag-fail siya, may invested emotion ka na," dagdag ni Garcia.

Nang matanong kung sinubukan ba nila muli ng kanyang mister na magbuntis, sagot ni Garcia: "Alam mo, it's actually what I'm praying for. Actually, the last failed one talagang sinabi ko, 'Lord, if you don't want us to have a baby anymore please remove the longing and the wanting of having a baby' because I also want to be obedient to the Lord. Because sometimes things don't go as planned because He has a good reason for it. And I also want to be an obedient daughter and follower, di ba? But still I still have that longing you know but for now I'm going to be setting it aside," dagdag niya.

Sa kanilang vlog, naging bukas ang pamilya ni Garcia tungkol sa pagnanais nila na magkaroon muli ng anak at ilang beses na pagsailalim ni Garcia sa IVF pero hindi naging matagumpay.

Tatlo na ang anak nina Garcia at Kramer, sina Kendra, Scarlett at Gavin.