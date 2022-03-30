Photo from Kento Yamazaki's Instagram account.

Japanese original live-action Netflix series "Alice in Borderland" has wrapped up the filming of it second season.

In an Instagram post, lead actor Kento Yamazaki posted a snap on the set of filming and confirmed that the show will air in December.

" ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 streaming worldwide on Netflix (in) December 2022," the actor said.

Netflix renewed "Alice In Borderland" for a second season, following the success of its debut season not just in Asia but around the world.

“Alice in Borderland” is about an aimless gamer and his two friends who find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they are forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

While its second season has yet to become available on Netflix, the streaming platform has provided its fans some facts and trivia about the first season of “Alice in Bordeland.”

