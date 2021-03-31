Yassi Pressman reminds followers: 'Life is short'

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman urged her followers to cherish every moment with their loved ones, noting that life is short and that tomorrow is uncertain.

"For many reason we all probably know, I've been realizing life is sooooooo short, it's been very difficult for all of us. For all of our losses and for all of our secret battles, before we won them, with our family or alone. You never know what's going to happen tomorrow and all you have is today. Keep good people around you, tell them you love them, even from a distance and cherish every moment," Pressman told her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

"Soon we'll all be together again, World. But here's me and my family with some of our favorite memories. Sending out a prayer to the healing of our Philippines and healing of our brothers and sisters around the World. Stay safe. Can't wait for us all to be together again soon," she added.

Over the weekend, the Palace placed areas in the NCR Plus bubble under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until April 4, due to the new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pressman, who left the long-running primetime show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" early this year, is currently spending time with her family and their businesses.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC