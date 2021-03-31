Son regrets mom Claire de la Fuente won't see 'finish line' in Dacera saga

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Gigo De Guzman, the son of the late Filipino music icon Claire dela Fuente, said on Wednesday he regrets that his mother was not able to live to see the end of the case he got involved in recently.

De Guzman was among those implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at a hotel around noon on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.

The National Bureau of Investigation filed obstruction of justice charges against de Guzman and several others who partied with Dacera before she died.

On Tuesday, dela Fuente passed away due to cardiac arrest while fighting COVID-19.

De Guzman said he shared a "complicated" relationship with his mother and that they have had their "issues," but that they have been "closer" recently.

"There was one particular issue back in the past that I think she has been ever since trying to make up for, to show me that she really did love me. That’s why she fought tooth and nail," he told ANC's "Headstart."

"I would say that most recently, we have been closer... It’s hard to describe it because we never really got to close that door," he said.

"This case, honestly, took a lot on her. That’s my only regret: that she didn’t get to see the finish line, na parang, ‘Ma, wala ka nang kailangang alalahanin; OK na, tapos na' (Ma, there's nothing to worry about anymore; it's OK, it's over)," he said.

Dela Fuente staunchly fought for her son when his name was dragged into the Dacera saga, which was initially tagged as a homicide rape case. She was beside her son as they denied such allegations, mentioning even that De Guzman is gay.

She also called for sobriety when social media users condemned De Guzman and his friends.

She also appealed to Dacera's mother, Sharon, to be reasonable and "not put innocent people in jail."

She recalled that her son called her up crying when he was not able to revive his friend when he tried to perform CPR on her.

Earlier this month, the NBI said it was filing several criminal charges against Dacera's companions that night.

Upon the news of Dela Fuente's passing, respondents to the case mourned the death of their "Mama Claire." The singer and businesswoman was supposedly helping some of the accused who could not afford lawyers.

De Guzman said he is currently unable to respond to messages of condolences and sympathy, but he is "very grateful" for the support he and his brother are receiving, and he believes his mother is, too.

"We are doing our best to get through this and we know that we will. Thank you for everything," he said.

