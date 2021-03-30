‘Naubos na ang luha’? Angel Locsin tells Duterte to tackle ‘concrete solutions, not emotions’ in national address

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA—Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin urged President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to talk about “concrete solutions” to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of using his televised national address as a venue for emotional “ranting.”

Locsin was referring specifically to a portion of Duterte’s March 29 address, where he mentioned wanting to cry but being “out of tears” amid the record-high surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. He also compared the undertaking to “purgatory.”

“Gusto ko na nga umiyak sa harap ninyo pero naubos na ang luha ko. Hay, buhay. Kung alam lang ninyo… Para akong dumadaan ng purgatory ngayon, at this time,” Duterte said.

Sharing an image quoting Duterte through Instagram Stories, Locsin wrote, “With all due respect to your feelings for our countrymen, sir, it’s concrete solutions not emotions that we need to hear from you right now.

“Millions of Filipinos wait for you to address the nation. I know your time is precious, but so is ours. Especially now that every step matters.

“You can rant and share with your closest friends but not when addressing the nation. Thank you very much, sir. Please stay safe.”

Instagram: @therealangellocsin

Duterte’s March 29 address capped the first day of the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine in the so-called NCR Bubble covering Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

The toughest of four lockdown levels was implemented anew as the Philippines grappled with record-high increase of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Locsin, who has been a visible figure in relief drives during the pandemic, has been vocal of her criticisms of the government’s response to the health crisis.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC