'My forever': Markus Paterson shares birthday message for girlfriend Janella Salvador

MANILA – Actor Markus Paterson took to social media to share his birthday message for his girlfriend, actress Janella Salvador, who turned 23 on Tuesday.

In his personal Instagram page, Paterson posted a snap of Salvador with their son, baby Jude in the pool.

"Love of my life, mother of my child, happy birthday to you, my forever," Paterson wrote in the caption.

Paterson and Salvador introduced their son to the public just last January 5, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

The young celebrity couple returned to the Philippines with their baby in February, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son.



In previous interview, Paterson said he could not live without Salvador.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson had said.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," he added.

