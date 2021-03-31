'Grateful you said yes': Derek still in cloud nine after engagement with Ellen Adarna

MANILA -- It seems like Derek Ramsay is still in cloud nine one day after he got engaged with Ellen Adarna.

On Instagram, Ramsay shared photos from the special night while professing his love for his now fiancée.

“Since the day we first met @maria.elena.adarna the chemistry between us has been undeniable, it's so strong that I have to catch my breath at times,” he began.

“The chemistry between us that has left me reeling at times has made me see, feel, and grasp this unexplainably deep love I now have. When I look at you I see love and when I touch you I embrace love,” he said.

Thanking Adarna for agreeing to be his wife, Ramsay said: “Last night we were surrounded by so much love. I am honored and grateful that you said YES BUT most of all thank you for loving me and allowing me to love you.”

Ramsay and Adarna admitted their relationship only last month after weeks of speculation about a blossoming romance between them.

In an interview, the two said they have been dating for a month.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

Ramsay, 44, spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna, 32, in an interview with Mega magazine.

He revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

