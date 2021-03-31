Daniel Padilla's sweet photos with Kathryn Bernardo send fans swooning

MANILA – Daniel Padilla sent avid KathNiel fans abuzz when he posted on Wednesday several sweet photos of him with Kathryn Bernardo.

The post seems to be a tribute for his girlfriend, who turned 25 last March 26.

In one of the photos, Bernardo can be seen taking a selfie while Padilla kisses him on the cheek. Another photo shows Padilla taking the shot and Bernardo giving him a peck.

The other shots are from their travels together while the remaining snaps are candid photos of the actress.

In the caption, Padilla simply wrote the lyrics of the love song “That’s All.”

In an interview in January, Padilla stressed that their timeline as a couple remains unchanged and they still do not want to rush into anything.

“Hindi namin puwedeng biglain 'yung mga ganyang bagay. Sa amin ha? Siyempre iba-iba naman ang trip ng lahat. Pero kami kasi parang nakaplano 'yun, nakalista 'yung mga dapat naming gawin para hindi rin kami ma-rattle sa mga decision na gagawin namin,” he said.

The actor noted that if they hurry into getting engaged and eventually settling down, this might just cause problems in the future.

“Kapag binigla niyo 'yung isa’t isa, doon papasok ang mga problema. Kapag masyadong biglaan ang mga bagay, baka dun kami biglang magkaproblema. Nilalatag muna namin ang mga bagay, pinaplano namin,” he said.

Bernardo, on the other hand, said they would settle with their roles as a bridesmaid and groomsman for now before they think of their own wedding.

“Chill muna tayo. May mga kaibigan kaming engaged. Duty namin maging best bridesmaid and groomsman muna. Iba din naman 'yung age namin sa kanila. Like what DJ said kanina, iba-iba tayo ng timing lahat. Kami siguro komportable kami na bago tumalon sa ganyang klaseng buhay, kailangan ready kami. Ayaw namin na masira 'yung relationship just because hindi kami ready pareho,” she said.

Nonetheless, Bernardo and Padilla both believe that they have already found “the one” in each other.

Saying Padilla makes her happy, Bernardo confessed she could not imagine her future without him in it.

