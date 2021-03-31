Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas as coach on 'The Voice'

MANILA – Ariana Grande is now gearing up to join the 21st season of “The Voice.”

The “Positions” singer announced this across her social media pages on Tuesday night (Manila time). Grande will join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches to replace Nick Jonas.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! 🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you,” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself by the famous revolving coach’s chair of “The Voice.”

In a press release as reported by various US media outfits, Grande said she is “so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family!”

“I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Following the reveal, Clarkson, Shelton and Legend took to their respective pages as well to welcome Grande to the coaches’ family.

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

Currently, “The Voice” is airing the Battle Rounds of its 20th season.