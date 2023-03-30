Young stars celebrate 16th, 18th birthday at Star Magical Prom

MANILA - The first-ever Star Magical Prom, hosted by ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, was an unforgettable night for a number of the female celebrities in attendance.

The luxurious event provided the perfect setting for the young stars who were celebrating their milestone 16th and 18th birthdays.

The celebrants marked the occasion in a stylish manner, surrounded by their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Among those who turned 16 were Mutya Orquia, Krystal Brimner, Hannah Lopez Vito, Jana Indiana and Kendra Aguirre.

Meanwhile those who celebrated their debut were Reich Alim, Ericka Peralejo, Haira Palaguitto, Trisha and Aicy Fabe, Trisha Gomez, Misha de Leon, Noelle Martinez, Krystl Ball, Angelica Lao, Bini Sheena Catacutan, Criza and Sheena Belarmino.

The event featured a "Sweet 16 dance" to the tune of "Amakabogera" and a traditional Cotillon to the tune of "Uh Oh/Tired Right Now.”

The inaugural Star Magical Prom was held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday night.