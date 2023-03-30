Karina Bautista and Gillian Vicencio attend the Star Magical Prom together on Thursday. Instagram: @karebautista_, @_gillianvicencio

MANILA — Karina Bautista and Gillian Vicencio were all smiles as they walked the "ivory carpet" of the Star Magical Prom together, after saying "yes" to each other's promposal.

Bautista opted for a sultry appearance with a tight-fit gown that exposed her midriff, while Vicencio looked sharp in a black suit.

For their interview, the two were introduced by host Ai dela Cruz as artists "who said yes to each other."

After talking about roles they still hope to essay, Bautista and Vicencio were prompted to take their turn to make their entrance, walking hand in hand.

Vicencio and Bautista had "promposed" to each other through social media posts, as the latter was on vacation overseas.

"Willing to freeze until you say yes," Bautista captioned a photo of her holding up her written promposal while garbed in a winter outfit in Mongolia.

Vicencio answered "yes" in her own Instagram post on Wednesday, with a caption explaining that she had actually been planning to prompose to her showbiz colleague.

"Three weeks ago, pinaplano ko nang mag-prompose kay @karebautista_ kaya lang ang kulit ng universe dahil ayaw kaming pagtagpuin. Una nag-ibang bansa siya tapos dapat pupuntahan namin siya sa airport para i-surprise kaya lang sabit sa schedule ko kaya pupunta dapat ako sa place niya kaso wrong timing na naman. Wala pala siya dun.

"So @karebautista_ , ito na yung sagot ko sayo. Sorry, pinaghintay kita. Sana hindi ka nanlamig," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: