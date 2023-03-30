Where was the DonBelle promposal? Donny explains

Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan attend the Star Magical Prom together on Thursday. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Even without a public "promposal," Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano going to the Star Magical Prom together was a certainty, at least for their legion of loyal fans.

What "Bubblies" were uncertain of was whether there was an actual promposal, which just didn't happen to be chronicled in a video that was published on social media.

On Thursday, as DonBelle were interviewed on the sidelines of the prom's "ivory carpet," the screen couple finally confirmed that Pangilinan indeed asked Mariano to be his date.

"Honestly, no one asked me out to prom ever. He is the first one to take me to prom. Nag-prom ako, pero kasi walang, 'Hey, Belle, can you go with me?' Walang ganu'n," Mariano said.

Referring to Pangilinan, she went on: "He asked me, and it's my first time experiencing that. I'm so grateful, I'm so happy that I get experience this thing with him of course."

Pangilinan explained that he opted to keep their promposal moment "personal," pointing out that the prom is a milestone for him and Mariano.

"'Yung promposal namin, mas personal. Kasi meaningful talaga 'to — first time naming maglakad sa red carpet ng Star Magic event," he said.

The screen tandem of Pangilinan and Mariano was launched in 2021 via "He's Into Her," during the height of the pandemic which limited physical gatherings.

Asked for their advice to younger Star Magic artists who hope to follow in their footsteps, Pangilinan answered: "Don't rush things. Take into account that everything comes in the right time."

"Never lose that sense of hope and perseverance. Everything worth having doesn't come easy. Enjoy the journey, and never forget where you came from."

Mariano agreed, saying simply, "Good things take time."

