Vanessa Hudgens describes El Nido as 'paradise'

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be having a wonderful time in her first visit to the Philippines.

As seen in her most recent Instagram update, she took a dip in the sea with her sister Stella and their Filipina mother Gina in between filming a travel documentary.

“Paradise,” she captioned her post before adding the hashtag #philippinesforever.

The photo is taken at a luxury island resort in El Nido, Palawan where they are currently staying.

Hudgens’ post caught the attention of her millions of social followers, with many netizens commenting on the natural beauty of her mother’s home country.

Aside from Palawan, she will also film some scenes for her documentary in Manila.

Back in 2022, Hudgens said she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary film will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano.