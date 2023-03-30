These K-pop, K-drama stars are coming to PH in April

Actor Lee Jong-suk (center) and K-pop groups ITZY and NCT Dream are among the South Korean artists who are holding events in the Philippines in April. Photos from the artists' social media pages

MANILA — Filipino fans of South Korean idols and actors ought to prepare their hearts (and wallets!) as several stars are set to visit the country in April for various events.

On the first day of the month, the cast of the highly popular variety show "Running Man" will hold a fan meet at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The event — to be attended by Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan — will finally push through after being postponed in early 2020 due to the threat of COVID-19.

On April 11, Girls' Generation member Taeyeon, boy band The Boyz and rising girl group aespa will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for the "K-verse" concert.

Actor Kim Min-gue, who starred in the dramas "Business Proposal" and "The Heavenly Idol," will hold a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on April 14.

On April 14 and 15, K-pop boy band Treasure will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its "Hello" tour, marking the 10-piece act's first solo concerts in the country.

Girl group ITZY and actor Lee Jong-suk are returning to the Philippines for their fan meets at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and PICC Plenary Hall, respectively. Both events will be held on April 16.

Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong, best known for starring in the phenomenal drama "Boys Over Flowers," is scheduled to hold a concert at the MetroTent in Pasig City on April 28.

Boy band NCT Dream will close the month with a two-night concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 29 and 30, part of its "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO