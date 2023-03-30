Former child stars Raikko Mateo, who portrayed the lead character in "Honesto" in 2013, AND Jana Agoncillo, who played the title role in "Ningning" in 2015, and are re-introduced as members of thre Freshman batch of Star Magic at the first-ever Star Magical Prom. ABS-CBN/File/Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

ALABANG — Honesto and Ningning are all grown up.

Now in their teens, the former child stars who portrayed the title roles in "Honesto" in 2013 and "Ninging" in 2015, respectively, were re-introduced Thursday as members of the freshman batch of Star Magic.

Raikko Mateo and Jana Agoncillo were among the young artists of the ABS-CBN talent agency at the first-ever Star Magical Prom.

Mateo, who admitted being nervous over attending his first prom, had a candid answer when asked where he hopes his career and personal life will take him.

"To be honest, I'm young, I'm 14 years old, I'm at that point of my life where I'm still deciding on what I want to do in my personal life and in my career. But I hope it all pans out in a good way," he said on the sidelines of the "ivory carpet" of the prom.

Agoncillo, meanwhile, had a ready answer to a similar question.

"Actually, there really isn't a specific role that I want to portray, but I want to grab roles that will really challenge me and push me as an actress — maybe something dark. Because I think it's one of my ways to grow as well," she said.

Aside from Agoncillo and Mateo, other former child stars who led the cast of a teleserye, Xyriel Manabat and Mutya Orquia, walked the ivory carpet.

Unlike "Honesto" and "Ningning," however, Manabat and Orquia have recently resumed being active in showbiz, notably with their roles in "Dirty Linen" and "Darna."

While they have officially been re-introduced as Star Magic talents, Agoncillo and Mateo have yet to confirm whether they too are set for an acting comeback.

