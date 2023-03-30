Moira dela Torre thankful as she makes history in Canada

OPM artist Moira dela Torre expressed her gratitude after she made history in Canada.

The "hugot" hitmaker became the first Filipina to hold a concert at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg last March 25 as part of her first-ever world tour.

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning (Manila time), Dela Torre shared her latest milestone.

"Thank you Winnipeg for giving us the honor of spending one of the most magical nights of our lives w you. We love you and we'll see you again soon," dela Torre wrote.

Ater Winnipeg, Dela Torre is also set to perform in Vancouver on March 31 and Calgary on April 1.

She is also set to drop a new single on March 31.

