MANILA — Several ABS-CBN personalities and Star Magic artists bagged awards at the 4th Village Pipol Choice Awards (VP Choice Awards) held Wednesday.
P-pop boy group BGYO was named Group Performer of the Year, while Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan were named Movie Actress and Actor of the Year, respectively.
Their movie, “An Inconvenient Love,” was also named Movie of the Year, and its director, Petersen Vargas, bagged the Movie Director of the Year Award.
JC Alcantara, who played the brother of Pangilinan's character in the movie, also won the Supporting Movie Actor of the Year.
For television, Kathryn Bernardo was named TV Actress of the Year, with her onscreen and offscreen partner Daniel Padilla bagging the TV Actor of the Year Award. Their series, “2 Good 2 Be True” was also named TV Series of the Year.
Kaori Oinuma also bagged the TV Supporting Actress of the Year Award for her performance in the second season of “He’s Into Her”.
Pangilinan and Mariano’s love team, or DonBelle, was also named Love Team of the Year.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Promising Female Star of the Year: Anji Salvacion
- Promising Male Star of the Year: KD Estrada
- TV Actor of the Year: Daniel Padilla (2 Good 2 Be True)
- TV Actress of the Year: Kathryn Bernardo (2 Good 2 Be True)
- TV Supporting Actress of the Year: Kaori Oinuma (He's Into Her 2)
- TV Host of the Year: Vice Ganda (It's Showtime)
- TV Series of the Year: 2 Good 2 Be True (Kapamilya Channel)
- Loveteam of the Year: DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano)
- News Anchor of the Year: Karen Davila (TV Patrol)
- News Program of the Year: TV Patrol (Kapamilya Channel)
- News Reporter of the Year: MJ Felipe (ABS-CBN)
- Movie of the Year: An Inconvenient Love (Star Cinema)
- Movie Director of the Year: Petersen Vargas (An Inconvenient Love)
- Movie Actor of the Year: Donny Pangilinan (An Inconvenient Love)
- Supporting Movie Actor of the Year: JC Alcantara (An Inconvenient Love)
- Movie Actress of the Year: Belle Mariano (An Inconvenient Love)
- Group Performer of the Year: BGYO
- K-POP Act of the Year: Lapillus
- OPM Song of the Year: Mahika (Adie and Janine Berdin)
- Breakthrough Social Media Star: Kaila Estrada
- Female Tiktok Face of the Year: Sharlene San Pedro
- Viral Tiktok Video of the Year: Amokabogera (Maymay Entrata)
- Online Streamer of the Year: Sharlene San Pedro
- VPXclusives March - April: Karen Bordador
- VP/Cover November - December: Francine Diaz
- Video Streaming Service of the Year: iWantTFC
- Headliner of the Year: Belle Mariano
Star Magic, DonBelle, KathNiel, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, BGYO, 4th Village Pipol Choice Awards