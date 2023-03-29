The tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and the P-pop group BGYO personally received their recognition during the 4th Village Pipol Choice Awards ceremony on Monday. Star Magic/ Rise Artists Studio

MANILA — Several ABS-CBN personalities and Star Magic artists bagged awards at the 4th Village Pipol Choice Awards (VP Choice Awards) held Wednesday.

P-pop boy group BGYO was named Group Performer of the Year, while Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan were named Movie Actress and Actor of the Year, respectively.

Their movie, “An Inconvenient Love,” was also named Movie of the Year, and its director, Petersen Vargas, bagged the Movie Director of the Year Award.

JC Alcantara, who played the brother of Pangilinan's character in the movie, also won the Supporting Movie Actor of the Year.

For television, Kathryn Bernardo was named TV Actress of the Year, with her onscreen and offscreen partner Daniel Padilla bagging the TV Actor of the Year Award. Their series, “2 Good 2 Be True” was also named TV Series of the Year.

Kaori Oinuma also bagged the TV Supporting Actress of the Year Award for her performance in the second season of “He’s Into Her”.

Pangilinan and Mariano’s love team, or DonBelle, was also named Love Team of the Year.

Here is the complete list of winners: