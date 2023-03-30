Jeremy Renner turns emotional as he recalls accident

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, more popularly known as Hawkeye in the Marvel films, turned emotional as he opened up about his traumatic experience last January after he was ran over by his own snow plow at his Nevada home.

As seen in the teaser of his exclusive interview with Dianne Sawyer, Renner said he remembers all of the pain that he went through because “I was awake through every moment.”

The "Avengers" star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 14,000-lb vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

Based on previous reports, Renner sustained the injuries while attempting to climb into the snow plow to stop it. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

Despite the harrowing acciudent, Renner said he would definitely do the same thing again if it would mean protecting a loved one.

“I’d do it again because it’s going right at my nephew,” he said.

Looking back, Renner claimed that he chose to survive the ordeal and decided that it would not be something that would kill him.

When Sawyer asked if he dreams of doing some stunts again when he goes back to filming action-packed scenes, he said: “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

As he looks in the mirror, Renner said what he sees now is one lucky man.

Sawyer’s full interview with Renner will air on ABC on April 6.