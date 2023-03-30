IN PHOTOS: Fresh faces who turned heads at Star Magical Prom

MANILA - The inaugural Star Magical Prom was not only a gathering of already popular celebrities, but also a platform for the rising talents and fresh faces in the entertainment industry.

The event, which was held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday, saw a host of up-and-comers and fresh faces, who turned heads with their captivating presence on the ivory carpet.

They dazzled in their finest attire coupled with an exuding confidence and poise beyond their years.

Here are some of the rising stars and new talents who drew attention at the Star Magical Prom.