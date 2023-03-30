Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Fresh faces who turned heads at Star Magical Prom

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 08:49 PM

MANILA - The inaugural Star Magical Prom was not only a gathering of already popular celebrities, but also a platform for the rising talents and fresh faces in the entertainment industry.

The event, which was held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday, saw a host of up-and-comers and fresh faces, who turned heads with their captivating presence on the ivory carpet.

They dazzled in their finest attire coupled with an exuding confidence and poise beyond their years. 

Here are some of the rising stars and new talents who drew attention at the Star Magical Prom.

Criza Taa ABS-CBN News

Erika Davis ABS-CBN News

Hannah Lopez Vito and Lance Lucido ABS-CBN News

Heart Salvador ABS-CBN News

Ishiro Incapas and Jay-R Albino from Dream Maker ABS-CBN News

Jana Agoncillo ABS-CBN News

Josh Worsley ABS-CBN News

Krystal Brimner ABS-CBN News

Marc Santiago and Krystal Mejes ABS-CBN News

Mutya Orquia and Beaver Magtalas ABS-CBN News

Raikko Mateo ABS-CBN News

Rob Blackburn and Maxine Trinidad ABS-CBN News

Twins Aicy and Trisha Fabe ABS-CBN News

