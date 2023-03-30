MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes turned to social media to thank her boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero, for agreeing to be her date at the Star Magic Prom later Thursday.

"Thank you for saying YES, bebe! And thank you lord dahil napansin ng Blackpink ang promposal ko. it was the best 2-3 minutes of MY LIFE!!!!!! Para talaga akong nanalo sa lotto," Brillantes wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

Brillantes and Rivero were among the thousands of Filo Blinks who watched the Blackpink's concert in Bulacan over the weekend.

The couple seemed to love grand public gestures. Rivero actually asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game in April last year.

