MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo, who just turned 26 last March 26, wowed her fans with her sexy pictorial for a magazine to mark her special day.

Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday uploaded exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from Bernardo's photo shoot with fashion magazine Preview.

"We wanted to make it really special. So we travelled for five hours para makapunta rito sa La Union. It's really worth it. Nakisama 'yung sunset, and then all the layouts, really happy naman sila sa kinalabasan niya. Excited lang ako kasi this will be part of my birthday celebration as turned 26," Bernardo said.

"First time ko na mag-shoot na medyo sexy, medyo woman na, something new and ayun I think ang ganda lang nang nangyari ngayon kasi the weather, the theme, lahat naging maayos," the actress added.

On Instagram, Bernardo also shared photos of her birthday celebration with her family and closest friends. She celebrated her special day with her "Aries sisters" Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam.

"Actually triple celebration siya kasi si Alora, (March) 27, ako (March) 26 si Ria ay (March) 23. So nag-decide kami na isang celebration 'yon sa El Nido, actually my favorite beach dito sa Philippines," she added.

In the interview, Bernardo also shared her birthday wish.

"Grabe last year and the past year, sobrang blessed kami. So sobra lang akong grateful sa lahat ng mga nangyayari at sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin. Siguro ang wish ko sana ay magtuloy-tuloy 'yung mga taong nakapaligid sa akin 'yung totoo, 'yung mga taong malalapitan ko in good and in bad times," the actress said.

"And of course more than anything 'yung health ko and ng family ko. I hope maging maayos na ang lahat. Sana maging maganda lang 'yung energy 'yung good energy ay ma-protect ko 'yon throughout the year, in the coming years, it's very important. 'Yun ang natutunan ko na at the end of the day you have to be happy, naa-affect kasi lahat. So I want to protect that energy," Bernardo added.

Bernardo and her boyfriend Daniel Padilla are set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "2 Good 2 Be True.”