MANILA — The latest installment in the "Fantastic Beasts" movie series is set to open in Philippine theaters on April 16, Warner Bros. Philippines announced Wednesday.

Tickets for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” are now available weeks before it opens.

Based on J.K. Rowling's prequel book for the "Harry Potter" series, it stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

In the new movie, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Law) knows that the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Dumbledore will get help from Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches, and one "brave" Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

