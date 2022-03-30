The Maine returns to PH for concert in August

MANILA — American rock band The Maine will be the first foreign artist to hold a live concert in the Philippines since the pandemic, as health restrictions start to ease amid the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an announcement, The Maine said they will return to the Philippines on August 27 at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

"Manila! It’s been way too long hasn’t it!? We hope you're ready — because we are coming back August 27, 2022 at the Skydome," The Maine said.

Tickets go on sale starting May 1 via SM Tickets and MiniMall.PH. Prices start at P2,500 for silver, P3,000 for gold, and P4,500 for platinum.

The Maine, which released the album "XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time" in 2021, last performed in Manila in 2019.

The local concert scene looks poised to return to pre-pandemic form, with successive announcements of shows to be held at major venues notably without limitation on capacity.

Leading the pack was breakout singer Gigi de Lana, whose March 5 “Domination” concert was the first to be held in Metro Manila after the capital region was deescalated to Alert Level 1 at the start of the month.

The classification allows event venues to operate at full capacity, while still observing minimum health protocols such as wearing face masks, according to the Department of Health. Adults will still be required to present proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings.

