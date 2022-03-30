Seulgi of K-pop girl group Red Velvet has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Instagram/@hi_sseulgi

K-pop singer Seulgi of Red Velvet has been infected with COVID-19, her group's agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

In a statement published on Korean entertainment news website Soompi, SM said the 28-year-old artist has halted her promotional activities as she undergoes self-isolation.

"[Seulgi] is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms," SM said, adding that the idol has received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Red Velvet's appearances on TV music shows "M Countdown" and "Music Bank" on Thursday and Friday, respectively, have been cancelled.

Seulgi is the fourth Red Velvet member to get COVID-19, leaving vocalist Wendy as the only member who has not contracted the disease.

Earlier this month, members Irene, Joy and Yeri tested positive for COVID-19, a week before the quintet released the EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."

Seulgi is also the latest K-pop star to be diagnosed with the disease as South Korea continues to face a surge in infections, driven by the highly infectious omicron variant.

Other idols who recently tested positive for COVID-19 include BTS' Jungkook, 2PM's Lee Junho, Monsta X's Hyungwon, Dreamcatcher's Sua, and several members of groups DKB and Purple Kiss.