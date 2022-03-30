Photos from Liza Soberano's Instagram account.

Actress Liza Soberano shared Monday some snaps taken during her trip to El Nido, Palawan.

In a series of Instagram posts, Soberano posed for the camera wearing short shorts, a black top, and oversized blue long-sleeved shirt.

"Blue sky, denim shorts, and a salty tan," the actress said with a blue heart emoji.

Soberano also glows with her orange color-coordinated top and knitted bucket hat.

She also went a little different in the last set of her "island dump" photos wearing an elegant black dress.

Last year, El Nido was picked as one of two Philippine destinations in a list of top beaches in Asia.

Boracay's White Beach ranked 12th in the Top 25 Beaches - Asia category of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice 2021 awards.

El Nido, Palawan's Nacpan Beach, on the other hand, placed 18th on the list.

