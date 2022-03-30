Screenshot from "Pag-Isipan Mo Ang Boto Mo" music video.

MANILA — OPM singer Jona led Kapamilya artists for a new version of the election-related anthem "Pag-Isipan Mo Ang Boto Mo" released Wednesday.

Jona was joined by "Pinoy Big Brother" celebrity housemates Alexa Ilacad, Anji Salvacion, and KD Estrada together with Tawag ng Tanghalan champions Reiven Umali, Janine Berdin, and JM Yosures.

Angela Ken, Antenorcruz, FANA, iDolls, JMKO, Lara Maigue, and TNT Boys were also part of the new version.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo produced the song composed by Jamie Rivera, who also sang it in 2016.

Rivera wrote “Pag-Isipan Mo Ang Boto Mo” as a reminder to voters to know the platforms of the candidates and choose the best one for the country.

She noted in the song that the next leaders of the country should defend them in times of need.

“Yung hindi niya sinasaktan ating inang bayan, Nagmamahal ng wagas sa bayang Pilipinas,” the lyrics of the song states.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: